Jeff Bezos will fly to edge of space on first crewed flight of rocket

Jeff Bezos plans to join the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin, CNN reports.

The flight is scheduled for July 20th, which is 15 days after he is set to resign as CEO of Amazon.

The billionaire's younger brother, Mark Bezos, will also join the flight.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space," Bezos, said in a Monday morning Instagram post. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend."

If all goes according to plan, the 57-year-old CEO will be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology that he's invested millions into developing.

According to CNN, Blue Origin's flight crewed flight will see the company's six-seater capsule and 59-foot rocket tear toward the edge of space on a 11-minute flight that will travel more than 60 miles above Earth.

The flight will take place after six years of extensive testing of New Shepard.

The company has yet to announce how much its regular tickets will run, but Blue Origin has divulged that one seat will be given to the winner of a month-long auction that is currently in progress.

As of Monday morning, the bidding reached $2.8 million.