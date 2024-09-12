Jayden Daniels wins Rookie of the Week honors in NFL debut

Credit: Washington Commanders

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU quarterback and Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award in his first career NFL start.

Daniels, who was selected 2nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, played in a 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He posted a stat line of 17 of 24 completions for 184 yards as well as 88 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels plays his first home game on Sunday against the Commanders' NFC East rival New York Giants.