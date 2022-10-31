59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jay-Z, Beyonce coming to New Orleans Sept. 13

4 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 2:09 PM March 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Independent

NEW ORLEANS- Jay-Z and Beyoncé are bringing their On The Run II tour to New Orleans, WWL-TV reports.

The tour kicks off in Europe on June 6 and in North America on July 25.

The couple will perform at the Superdome September 13. Tickets go on sale March 19. Members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscriberséé can pre-purchase tickets March 14.

Trending News

Jay-Z and Beyoncé performed their first On The Run tour in 2014.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days