Jay-Z, Beyonce coming to New Orleans Sept. 13
NEW ORLEANS- Jay-Z and Beyoncé are bringing their On The Run II tour to New Orleans, WWL-TV reports.
The tour kicks off in Europe on June 6 and in North America on July 25.
The couple will perform at the Superdome September 13. Tickets go on sale March 19. Members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscriberséé can pre-purchase tickets March 14.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé performed their first On The Run tour in 2014.
