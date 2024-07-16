89°
Latest Weather Blog
Jared Jones to return to LSU for junior season
BATON ROUGE - Jared Jones will return to LSU for his junior season.
The first baseman went undrafted in the MLB Draft and announced on social media he will come back to play for the Tigers in 2025.
Couldn’t be more excited! Geaux Tigers!! https://t.co/jiyUdgGQ7k
— Jared Jones (@bearjones_3) July 16, 2024
Jones hit .301 during his sophomore season with the Tigers, smashing 28 home runs and driving in 59 runs. Jones started every game in 2024.
Shortstop Michael Braswell also announced he will play his senior season at LSU. The Georgia native went undrafted.
Braswell hit .311 and four home runs in his first year with the Tigers this past spring.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man cited for negligent injuring of adult, child after truck crashes into...
-
LPSO declares 'crack is back' after drug raid yields crack, cocaine, meth
-
Man arrested for assault told deputies a woman had robbed him at...
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office searching for truck thief
-
Koch Methanol St. James hopes to strengthen ties with community after controversial...
Sports Video
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ
-
SEC Media Days: Brian Kelly confident in QB Garrett Nussmeier
-
2une In Previews: LSU prepares for SEC Media Days in Dallas