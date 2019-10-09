Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter 'stable but critical' after ATV crash in Tangipahoa

KENTWOOD – Jaimie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter is in ‘stable but critical’ condition after being airlifted from an ATV crash Sunday, according to TMZ.

Sources tell TMZ that Spears’ daughter, Maddie, was involved in a hunting expedition in Kentwood when she fell off a Polaris ATV when it flipped over. The girl was then submerged underwater for two minutes.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report said a child was freed from cold waters after an ATV crash shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. The report did not release the child’s name.

According to TPSO, the incident happened just 100 yards away from where her family was standing and watching the child. Evidence suggests that the child over corrected while driving near a pond, causing the ATV to enter the water. Within seconds, the child’s mother, step-father, and other family dove in and tried to rescue her to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by a seatbelt and safety netting and was not rescued until Acadian Ambulance arrived on the scene within two minutes.

“This is an extremely tragic accident,” a statement by TPSO said. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking you to keep this family in your constant prayers as they try to cope with this horrible incident.”