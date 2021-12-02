Jacqueline Avant, wife of famous music exec, shot and killed in her home

LOS ANGELES, California - Jacqueline Avant, the wife of a famous music executive and a leading figure in Beverly Hills, was shot to death in her home Wednesday.

CNN cites Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook as saying, "I don't think it's a random attack, but I can't speculate on that right now."

Avant, a well-known philanthropist, was also the wife of music icon Clarence Avant and mother-in-law to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

At this time, details pertaining to the circumstances surrounding her death are few.

It seems that police believe she may have been targeted, though this has yet to be confirmed, and the suspect(s) are still at large, their motive unknown.

As the investigation continues, the Beverly Hills community is in mourning, with tributes to Avant pouring in to various social media platforms.

Jackie Avant was a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years. She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her. We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed. Trending News Grandson of Zachary judge dies after fall from French Quarter balcony

Motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash December 1, 2021

A friend of Cookie and I for over 30 years, Joe Douglas, passed away yesterday. Joe managed Frankie Beverly for 36 years and will be sorely missed. He just helped Cookie and I celebrate our 30th anniversary in September. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 1, 2021

The devastating events of last night along with recent reports of brazen crime in Los Angeles rupture the expectation of safety we have for our friends, families and fellow Angelenos.



All of us have a right to be safe and last night was an absolute violation of that right. 2/ — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) December 1, 2021

The Avants married in 1967 and had two children; Avant's husband, Clarence, is also known as "The Black Godfather" due to his outstanding role in the music industry. He worked with musicians such as Bill Withers and Babyface.

The Avant family issued the following statement: "Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother, philanthropist, and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills, who has made an immeasurable positive contribution and impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends, and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life."