60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game

2 hours 44 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, October 29 2022 Oct 29, 2022 October 29, 2022 9:07 PM October 29, 2022 in News
Source: WLBT
By: Logan Cullop

JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday. 

According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played. 

The news outlet said Jackson Police Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are working the case. 

                           

Trending News

WBRZ reached out to the Jackson Police Department twice Saturday but did not get an answer. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days