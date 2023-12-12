Jack Schemmel - WBRZ Sports Anchor/Reporter

Jack Schemmel joined WBRZ’s Sports department in December 2023.

Schemmel was born in Chicago, Illinois but spent his formative years growing up in the sunny surroundings of Sarasota, Florida.

Jack pursued his passion for storytelling and sports at the University of Maryland, earning a degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2020.

In the early years of his career, Jack found himself at KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho. Starting as the weekend sports anchor/reporter, he quickly climbed the ranks, eventually becoming the Sports Director.

Jack's love for sports was the driving force behind his decision to pursue a television career. Unable to continue playing after high school, he was determined to stay connected to the world of sports in a meaningful way.

Beyond the studio, Jack is an avid outdoorsman. His love for golf keeps him active and engaged, providing a year-round outlet for his competitive spirit. While he'll miss the thrill of snowboarding, the warmth of the winters in Baton Rouge promises an exciting tradeoff.

Jack also has a passion for exploration and adventure. His love for travel takes him to various corners of the globe, where he embraces the opportunity to experience the diverse wonders our world has to offer.