94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brie Andras - Sports Reporter / Anchor

1 hour 21 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, September 07 2023 Sep 7, 2023 September 07, 2023 10:12 AM September 07, 2023 in Sports Team

Brie Andras-Sports Reporter / Anchor

Brie Andras is a sports reporter who joined WBRZ in late August of 2023.

Brie was born in Thibodaux, Louisiana.  She attended LSU, where she graduated with a mass communication degree with a journalism concentration. Also, she worked as the sports director for LSU Tiger TV while studying at LSU.  

A lifelong sports fan, Brie realized her passion for storytelling as a teenager and recognized she could combine both of her loves by working in television. Starting with her high school media program, she has been working non-stop to achieve her goals in sports journalism.

Trending News

Brie enjoys cooking, shopping, and being around her friends and family when not working.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days