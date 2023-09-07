Brie Andras - Sports Reporter / Anchor

Brie Andras is a sports reporter who joined WBRZ in late August of 2023.

Brie was born in Thibodaux, Louisiana. She attended LSU, where she graduated with a mass communication degree with a journalism concentration. Also, she worked as the sports director for LSU Tiger TV while studying at LSU.

A lifelong sports fan, Brie realized her passion for storytelling as a teenager and recognized she could combine both of her loves by working in television. Starting with her high school media program, she has been working non-stop to achieve her goals in sports journalism.

Brie enjoys cooking, shopping, and being around her friends and family when not working.