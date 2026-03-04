Latest Weather Blog
Man who allegedly met Louisiana teen on Roblox, encouraged girl to commit suicide, arrested
THIBODAUX - An Alabama man was booked into a Louisiana jail after he met a teen girl on Roblox and the two exchanged inappropriate messages, including some where he allegedly encouraged the teenager to commit suicide.
The FBI arrested Landen Westfall, 24, following a months-long investigation sparked by a complaint made to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in October. The sheriff's office said that's when juvenile detectives learned a teen girl had sent nude photos to Westfall.
Deputies said the two met on Roblox and started chatting on other platforms after. Westfall allegedly "became verbally abusive and threatening toward her. He allegedly coerced the victim into cutting herself, and he also encouraged her to take her own life on two occasions," the sheriff's office said. LPSO added that the girl is still alive.
Westfall was taken into custody Feb. 9 in Alabama, transported to Lafourche Parish, and then booked for two counts of criminal assistance to suicide, 261 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and 15 counts of pornography involving a juvenile.
Westfall is the latest to be arrested for allegedly using the platform to prey on Louisiana teens.
In January, 19-year-old Joseph Randall was arrested after meeting a 14-year-old on Roblox. He allegedly asked the teen for nude pictures after she told him her age.
Last year, Attorney General Liz Murrill sued Roblox, saying the platform "knowingly and intentionally fails to implement basic safety controls to protect child users from predators."
Murrill said the gaming site has 82 million daily active users and only 3,000 moderators.
“Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety," she said.
Roblox disputed the AG's allegations, saying "the assertion that Roblox would intentionally put our users at risk of exploitation is categorically untrue."
