Man booked for child pornography after indecent behavior via Discord, Roblox

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for multiple charges including possession of child pornography after he had indecent communications with minors using the game Roblox and the messaging app Discord, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Randall, 19, was booked for six counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, seven counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor, and one count of pornography involving children under the age of 13.

According to an affidavit, Randall initiated a conversation with a 14-year-old on Roblox, an online video game, before transitioning the conversation to Discord, a messaging app. Randall told the girl his age before she told him she was 14 before he requested nude pictures from her.

Randall also was involved in a separate incident with a 15-year-old where the victim sent Randall several hundred dollars to keep him from releasing nude photographs of the victim. Deputies were able to link the accounts back to Randall.