Isolated heavy downpours possible all week, Elsa heading to Florida

Scattered showers will continue to bring a threat of heavy downpours for the entire WBRZ viewing area.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today temperatures will be near 90 degrees and scattered showers will bubble up this afternoon. Most areas will see rain today and brief heavy downpours will be possible. Look out for localized street and poor drainage flooding when it is raining. Any rain and cloud cover will cool temperatures into the 70s and 80s. Overnight all areas will cool into the 70s.

Up Next: Scattered showers will be the weather story yet again this week. On Tuesday, showers will be most active in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will trend near 90 degrees all week. On Wednesday, the rain will likely already be started as you are heading out the door with the morning hours being the most active. Thursday and Friday will trend a bit drier, showers will be around, but most areas will stay dry. Rainfall totals for the entire week are expected to be 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts. Scattered showers will continue into the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Elsa is a tropical storm with maximum winds near 65mph. Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make landfall over Cuba today before moving into the extreme southeastern part of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. Elsa is then expected to move north along the west coast of Florida and make a landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday in Florida. Nearly all of Florida is expected to see some rain from T.S. Elsa as it passes over. Then, Elsa will curve northeast over Florida and move along the east coast of the US. Elsa is not forecast to impact the local area. Stay with us for timely updates. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

