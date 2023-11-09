Investigators seize phone records tied to corruption case involving BRPD supervisor

Troy Lawrence Sr.

BATON ROUGE - Detectives conducting an internal investigation into allegations of a cover-up involving one of BRPD's highest ranking officers have obtained phone records that could further implicate him in the case.

New documents filed this week and obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit show that investigators were seeking calls and texts between Chief Deputy Troy Lawrence Sr. and officer Martele Jackson. Lawrence was the commander of the now-defunct Street Crimes Unit at the time of the incident.

Documents say Jackson was present when a suspect was threatened with a taser and beaten for refusing to comply with a strip search at a BRPD station along Plank Road on Sept. 28, 2020. The incident, which was only recently exposed to the public, was reportedly captured on Jackson's body camera.

The documents allege Jackson's body camera was taken by the officer who attacked the arrestee in an effort to hide evidence of what happened. WBRZ previously reported that Lawrence, the supervisor accused of orchestrating the cover-up, was among four arrested back in September.

The phone records now being sought by police allegedly include conversations that took place within days of the incident between Jackson and Lawrence, who reportedly assured the officer that he will "be okay and taken care of."

Lawrence is also the father of ousted BRPD officer Troy Lawrence Jr., who was the subject of multiple lawsuits stemming from alleged misconduct on the job.

As of Thursday, it does not appear officer Jackson is facing criminal charges.