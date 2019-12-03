Investigators say arson caused house fire on Swart Street

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in a home near Terrace Avenue.

Early Tuesday morning, around 2:30 a.m., firefighters and police rushed to 1249 Swart Street to find fire consuming the home's rear and attic.

It took first responders twenty-five minutes to get the blaze under control and they say the incident did not result in any injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by arson. It seemed to start in the back of the home before spreading to the attic.

The blaze caused an estimated damage of $5,000 to the home.

As investigators continue to analyze the cause of the fire, they ask that anyone with related information contact them at (225) 354-1419.