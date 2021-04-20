Latest Weather Blog
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former White Castle mayor arrested for alleged crimes while in office
PLAQUEMINE - Former White Castle Mayor Jermarr Williams was booked at the Iberville Parish jail Tuesday on criminal charges.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned the Attorney General’s office is also involved in the case and the investigation was being conducted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI).
Williams is charged with the following: illegal use of a movable, filing false public records and malfeasance in office. The charges stem from his time while he was mayor of White Castle.
Jermarr Williams has been the focus of numerous WBRZ Investigative Unit reports in the past. In 2016, Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto was arrested while asking questions in the lobby of town hall after exposing a large pay raise Williams gave himself.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
