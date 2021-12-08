56°
Investigation leads to two arrested for drug charges in Ascension
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man and woman on several drug charges after a joint investigation.
Detectives executed a search warrant on a home located in the 1300 block of N. Charles Street in Gonzales. During their search, detectives located heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, Xanax, crack cocaine, a digital scale and $2,100 in cash.
As a result, 30-year-old Charles Smith and 30-year-old Ronnette Lawson were arrested on several drug possession charges and charges of possession with intent to distribute.
The investigation was in collaboration with Gonzales Police Department.
