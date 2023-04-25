Intruder rushed resident before being shot multiple times Monday night; police say shooting was justifiable

BATON ROUGE - Police said an intruder was shot and killed while forcibly entering a home off North Acadian Thruway Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said someone was shot multiple times after forcing themselves into a home on Ontario Street near N. Acadian around 10 p.m. Monday. Officers later said that Lawrence Bajoie, 37, reportedly banged on the door multiple times before the resident opened the door.

Bajoie allegedly charged the resident and hit him before the resident shot him multiple times. Police did not specify whether there was a connection between Bajoie and the resident.

The BRPD told WBRZ that as of Tuesday, the shooting is justifiable.

This is a developing story.