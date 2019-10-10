78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Intoxicated driver crashes through Ascension business just a week after it opened

2 hours 17 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 October 10, 2019 5:02 PM October 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - A business owner in Ascension Parish says they're trying to rebound after a car smashed through her salon Thursday morning.

The owner of the Graffiti Hair Studio on Old Jefferson Highway said on social media that a vehicle had smashed through the storefront and caused a significant amount of damage. 

It's unclear why the car drove through the building, but the post said no one was seriously hurt. 

According to the business's Facebook page, that location opened just over a week ago on Oct. 2.

State police say the driver was booked for DWI and reckless operation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days