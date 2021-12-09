Interview: Garth Brooks on upcoming spring concert at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The capital area is ready to welcome Garth Brooks to Tiger Stadium for his April 30 concert, and the country music star is more than ready to return to Baton Rouge.

He will join WBRZ's morning news show, 2une In, on Thursday morning at 6:15 a.m. for a virtual interview regarding his upcoming concert.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW LIVE ON 2UNE

The upcoming concert marks Brooks' first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years and will be his only Louisiana stadium appearance in 2022.



Tickets go on sale, Friday, December 10th at 10:00 AM CT.



Click here for more information on the concert.



