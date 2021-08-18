Interview: Congressman Garret Graves on Taliban takeover, COVID booster shots, and more

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves stopped by WBRZ's morning show, 2une In, on Wednesday to discuss a range of subjects including the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan.

In referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Congressman Graves said, "What's happened over the past two weeks in Afghanistan is really just a tragedy. It was not well-handled at all."

He went on to say it appeared the military's years of work in the region was "disrespected."

Graves also discussed the Biden administration's recent decision to roll out COVID booster shots to the fully vaccinated.

He said, "I think good news is that record time that a vaccine was approved. This normally takes four to five years, it was done in a year's time. Operation Warp Speed worked. We have that tool that's available to us. I think that third booster certainly is going to increase the demand for these vaccines that were, in many cases, thrown away."

Graves continued, "So, I think it's important that folks that are vulnerable, their doctors advising that they get that third vaccine as soon as they can, and I think we're going to have an updated vaccine that's going to be better for the Delta variant and some of these other variants, coming down the pike."

He concluded this topic by highlighting the advances in medicine that we've seen in the past few months and by touching on the gravity of the need to be health-conscious while navigating the COVID-19 health crisis.

Graves said, "So, watching this innovation in medicine has been great to see. But certainly folks need to be very vigilant. We've lost a lot of people."