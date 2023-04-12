64°
Inside The Weather: Types Of Rain
Rain, drizzle, showers, sprinkles... are they interchangeable terms or do they all mean something different? Words for a wet weather forecast are chosen a little more carefully than you might think. Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus takes a look in the associated video.
