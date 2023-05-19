79°
Inside The Weather: Safety in Hot Cars

By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

The number of deaths resulting from children and pets being left in hot cars starts to go up in the warm season. 22 children died this way in 2022. These tragedies can be avoided by remembering a simple phrase, look before you lock. Storm Station Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus has more in the associated video.

For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE.

