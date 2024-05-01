Inmate killed during transport after reportedly faking seizure, beating guards when they attempted to help

ST. FRANCISVILLE — An inmate was shot and killed Wednesday morning after allegedly faking a seizure and trying to beat up guards while being transported through West Feliciana Parish.

According to a report by Louisiana State Police, Catahoula Parish deputies were transporting Raymond Huddleston, 46, in a van from the Catahoula Correctional Center to Baton Rouge for a court appearance.

State Police said deputies stopped around 7 a.m. at a truck stop in St. Francisville when Huddleston began faking a seizure. When deputies opened the back door, they found Huddleston had broke out of his restraints.

Troopers said he attacked the deputies and disarmed one of them. Huddleston jumped into the driver’s seat of the van. As he tried to leave, at least one deputy fire their gun in the van. State Police said Huddleston was shot and killed.

Two deputies hurt in the ordeal were taken to a hospital for stitches. A second inmate in the van was not involved and was uninjured.

Court records say Huddleston, a registered sex offender, was being transported to Baton Rouge for a Wednesday court appearance in a March 2023 domestic violence case.