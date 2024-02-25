Inmate found dead inside Livingston Parish detention center Sunday morning; no foul play suspected

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An inmate was found dead at the Livingston Parish Detention Center Sunday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO said that deputies were alerted to an unresponsive inmate, identified as Clay Kennison, 52, in the early morning hours of Sunday. Deputies and medical personnel performed life-saving procedures until emergency services arrived and took control of the event. Their findings during this death investigation reveal no foul play.

Kennison, a pre-trial offender, had been charged for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of schedule one and two drugs, and possession of marijuana under 14 grams.