Inmate escaped Ascension jail Friday, captured after hour-long manhunt

Friday, April 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

DONALDSONVILLE - An inmate was on the loose for about an hour Friday afternoon after two offenders staged an escape at the Ascension Parish jail.

The break-out happened shortly before 1 p.m., according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. One of the inmates was captured on the jail grounds, but the other got away.

The sheriff's office identified that inmate as 36-year-old Albert James Smith of Denham Springs. He was taken back into custody just before 2 p.m. that same afternoon.

Smith was jailed for illegal possession of stolen things and resisting an officer prior to his escape. 

