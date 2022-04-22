83°
Inmate escaped Ascension jail Friday, captured after hour-long manhunt
DONALDSONVILLE - An inmate was on the loose for about an hour Friday afternoon after two offenders staged an escape at the Ascension Parish jail.
The break-out happened shortly before 1 p.m., according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. One of the inmates was captured on the jail grounds, but the other got away.
The sheriff's office identified that inmate as 36-year-old Albert James Smith of Denham Springs. He was taken back into custody just before 2 p.m. that same afternoon.
Smith was jailed for illegal possession of stolen things and resisting an officer prior to his escape.
