Infant grazed by stray bullet in Hammond shooting; deputies seeking gunman
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old was grazed by a bullet Thursday during a shooting in Tangipahoa Parish.
The shooting happened on Old Baton Rouge Highway in Hammond. The infant was hit by a stray bullet after it struck a trailer, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Detectives are searching for the man involved in the shooting, identified as 23-year-old Charles "Smooth" Pine Jr.
Anyone with information on Pine's whereabouts should contact the sheriff's office at 985-747-9696.
