Infant girl found dead at Louisiana home; couple arrested in murder case

LAPLACE - A couple was arrested after sheriff's deputies found a 1-year-old girl who was seemingly beaten to death over the weekend.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff said the child was found unconscious Sunday morning at a LaPlace home. Paramedics were called in to check on the girl, but the coroner's office pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators found bruises on the infant's face and all over her body. An autopsy labeled her death a homicide and detailed several "severe" injuries, with the coroner identifying her cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The girl's mother, 23-year-old Keaura Dillon, was taken into custody along with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Renard Robinson. The sheriff's office said Robinson admitted to hurting the child until she lost consciousness and told Dillon what happened before speaking to law enforcement.

Robinson was booked Monday on a charge of second-degree murder, and Dillon was booked as an accessory after the fact. Robinson's bond was set at $300,000, and Dillon's was set at $190,000.