'Infamous pothole' in Glen Oaks will cost roughly $800K to fix

BATON ROUGE - A part of Blue Grass Drive in Baton Rouge is in really bad shape, and city officials say it will be a pricey fix.

The street is cracked, the ground is uneven, and on top of that, there is a huge pothole that is a constant nightmare for those who drive near it.

The price to fix it is steep, and the City-Parish will use MoveBR money to cover the cost.

"Right now, the potholes repairs are supposed to be around $800,000," Councilman Darryl Hurst said. "It's the most infamous pothole in Baton Rouge.

Neighbors who live nearby say it has been there for years, and it's about time something was done, despite the heavy cost.

Drivers have to slow down and sometimes come close to a complete stop before their car barrels over the rocky concrete.

"A Toyota came through one day driving fast," Alvin Henry, who lives nearby, told WBRZ. "When he came through here and hit that pothole, his front end was dragging."

"You would hit it, and it would tear cars up," Hurst said.

Some residents say the pothole used t be even worse. Dorothy Thomas, who also lives nearby, says Blue Grass Drive wasn't even drivable when it rained.

"The whole thing was like a river. You couldn't even see where you are going," Thomas said.

The City-Parish has already started doing work on the pothole and there is a noticeable improvement, some, like Thomas, have wondered why it took so long for the pothole to be addressed.

The reason: nobody knew who owned the road. The pothole, now nearing a million dollars to fix, got worse.

Fred Raiford, who handles transportation and drainage for the City-Parish, says the steep cost has a lot to do with drainage problems that crews will work on when it's time to dig up the road.

"We had to raise the box a little to address the runoff water that goes in that area," Raiford said.

Even with a price tag as steep as roughly $800k, that almost seems like a bargain.

Councilman Darryl Hurst told WBRZ the original price to fix the pothole was $1.4 million. He said now is the time to fix this years-long problem, even if it is going to be expensive.

"When you don't tend to infrastructure, infrastructure degrades. And this has been a 30-year battle that we are now able to resolve," Hurst said.