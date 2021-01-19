44°
Industrial tax break info to be posted online, Edwards says

3 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, November 09 2017 Nov 9, 2017 November 09, 2017 9:37 PM November 09, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards says tax assessors in most Louisiana parishes will start posting the property tax breaks given to manufacturers on searchable online rolls next year, just like they list homeowners' property tax exemptions.
 
On Thursday, Edwards told Together Louisiana, a group of faith-based and community leaders, that he's talked to Louisiana's Tax Commission chairman about enacting the posting requirement for information about the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
 
Edwards says some smaller parishes may take longer because they'll need help updating computer software.
 
Together Louisiana has pushed for tighter rules on the industrial exemption program and praised Edwards for toughening eligibility standards. The program siphons billions in property tax income from local government agencies and public schools.
 
Together Louisiana says information about the tax exemptions should be more transparent.

