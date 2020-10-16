Indianapolis Colts reopen facility after 'positive' COVID tests found inaccurate

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - After several within its organization tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Indianapolis Colts announced a temporary closure of their facility on Friday morning, but hours later the supposedly infected individuals were retested and it was discovered that the original tests were wrong.

So, the team backtracked and announced plans to reopen its facility and continue to prepare for the team's Sunday game against Cincinnati.

Update on this morning’s COVID-19 testing: pic.twitter.com/3h5MYklnZ9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 16, 2020

The team's original statement was issued around 7 a.m. Friday and read, "This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available."

At the start of October, Sporting News reported that at least 20 NFL players had tested positive for coronavirus.