India's top military chief among 13 killed in air force helicopter crash

Indian Defense Chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat

India's defense chief and 13 others were killed in a helicopter crash that occurred in southern Tamil Nadu state Wednesday.

According to CNN, the Indian Air Force confirmed Wednesday that the country’s top military official, General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other defense officials were killed in the chopper crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh, the Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, is the only survivor and is being treated at the Military Hospital in Wellington.

The helicopter took off from the Air Force station in Sulur, Coimbatore and was headed to Wellington Defence Services Staff college where the CDS was due to deliver a lecture.

The Himalayan Times reports that television images showed the helicopter in flames while local residents tried to douse it.

Rawat was the Indian military's most senior official and serves as an adviser to the Defense Ministry.

He took on the newly created post in 2020, after retiring as army chief.