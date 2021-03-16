78°
Latest Weather Blog
Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival will be held this summer, one of few festivals scheduled since the pandemic began
INDEPENDENCE - Meatballs and spaghetti will abound at this year's Sicilian Heritage Festival despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival, which is traditionally held the second week of March, has been rescheduled for June 4-6. It will be open to the public, featuring many attractions seen in previous years, such as a spaghetti-eating contest and a meatball toss.
Food vendors can sign up now for the event, with awards for best gravy and best Sicilian-themed table up for grabs.
With loosening COVID-19 restrictions, this festival is one of the first local festivals to be rescheduled, following the Louisiana Crawfish Festival, which will be held in late April.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Moderna launching vaccine trials on small children, available for parents in Louisiana
-
AG Jeff Landry publicly addresses scandal involving former top aide for first...
-
Burning 18-wheeler shuts down Basin Bridge
-
The 2021 Wearin' of the Green Parade Special
-
Woman tracks down stolen car, takes it back from thieves