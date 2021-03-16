Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival will be held this summer, one of few festivals scheduled since the pandemic began

Photo: wetheitalians.com

INDEPENDENCE - Meatballs and spaghetti will abound at this year's Sicilian Heritage Festival despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which is traditionally held the second week of March, has been rescheduled for June 4-6. It will be open to the public, featuring many attractions seen in previous years, such as a spaghetti-eating contest and a meatball toss.

Food vendors can sign up now for the event, with awards for best gravy and best Sicilian-themed table up for grabs.

With loosening COVID-19 restrictions, this festival is one of the first local festivals to be rescheduled, following the Louisiana Crawfish Festival, which will be held in late April.