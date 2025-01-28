Independence man's death ruled to be a homicide

INDEPENDENCE - After a man was found dead in a home on Jan. 23, investigators said the man's death appears to have been a homicide.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Crossover Road on Jan. 23 after a man, later identified as 30-year-old David Parnell, was found unresponsive in a bedroom.

Deputies said an autopsy later confirmed that Parnell's death was a homicide.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information about the homicide or those responsible is asked to contact the TPSO at (1-800) 554-5245.