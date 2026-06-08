West Baton Rouge deputies searching for man who ran out of courthouse when told about active warrants

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies are searching for a man who, on Monday, ran out of court when a judge told him he would be arrested on additional charges.

Jasen Webb, who had previously been arrested on various drug charges, had been released from federal custody last month, a West Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson told WBRZ. The sheriff's office had a detainer on him and Webb appeared in court as a free man on Monday.

He was instructed by a judge that he had multiple active warrants and that he would be re-arrested. After being told this, Webb ran out the front door, at which point deputies drew their tasers but didn't fire.

Webb is still at large, deputies added.