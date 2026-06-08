Man attacked by alligator after fleeing during DWI investigation

NEW ORLEANS — A man was attacked by an alligator after fleeing from troopers with the Louisiana State Police during a DWI investigation on Sunday.

Troopers originally responded to reports of a Toyota Supra driving recklessly on I-10 near Bonnabel Boulevard in Jefferson Parish on Sunday after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier and sustained a tire blowout.

The vehicle was later stopped on I-310 in St. Charles Parish, where troopers allegedly observed signs of impairment from the driver identified as 40-year-old Victor Rivas of Montz.

During the investigation, Rivas allegedly fled on foot before jumping from the elevated portion of the interstate into the swamp below.

Troopers, along with deputies from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, later found Rivas walking along U.S. Highway 61. As law enforcement approached, Rivas allegedly fled into a swampy area where he was attacked by an alligator, sustaining injuries to both arms. Rivas, who continued fleeing after the attack, was later located by drone and taken into custody.

He was transported to a local hospital and later charged with DWI and resisting an officer, with additional warrants being obtained for hit and run and careless operation.