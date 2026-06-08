Monday PM Forecast: Storms stepping back, summer heat taking over

With fewer afternoon storms over the next couple of days, heat will gain a stronger foothold across the Capital Area. Expect these conditions to persist through late week before storm chances rise again closer to the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The few pop-up thunderstorms that linger during the evening will fizzle pretty quickly after sunset. Leftover clouds will hang on for a little while longer, but partial clearing is expected by dawn. Temperatures will stay mild, thanks to relentless humidity, only bottoming out in the mid-70s. Tuesday will bring more sunshine, paving the way for highs to reach the low 90s. Stay hydrated as the sultry air will make it feel roughly 10° warmer. Another round of isolated afternoon thunderstorms will develop, particularly along and south of I-10. However, the day will be far from a washout, and many areas will remain completely dry. Only about 30% of the region will catch a downpour.





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Up Next: Rain chances will reach a minimum on Wednesday and Thursday, but don't rule out a stray shower just yet. About 20% of the area could still catch an afternoon thunderstorm, though the vast majority will stay completely dry. With lower rain coverages, there will be less heat relief. For the rest of the week, afternoon highs will consistently climb into the low 90s with heat index values soaring into the triple digits. Looking ahead to next weekend, signs point to a greater coverage of afternoon thunderstorms as moisture filters back into the region. Heavy rain and lightning will be a nuisance over the weekend, but it shouldn’t be a washout.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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