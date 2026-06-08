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1 person hospitalized after early Monday morning stabbing at Picardy Avenue apartment complex
BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in an early Monday morning stabbing at a Picardy Avenue apartment complex.
Officials told WBRZ that one person was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed at The Heights at Picardy apartment complex.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and EBR EMS responded around 1:50 a.m., officials said.
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