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1 person hospitalized after early Monday morning stabbing at Picardy Avenue apartment complex

1 hour 20 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 7:36 AM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was injured in an early Monday morning stabbing at a Picardy Avenue apartment complex. 

Officials told WBRZ that one person was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed at The Heights at Picardy apartment complex.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and EBR EMS responded around 1:50 a.m., officials said. 

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