NAACP announces support for family suing over racially motivated vandalism

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ZACHARY — The Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP is joining community members and activists on Monday as a lawyer addresses a recently filed civil lawsuit stemming from a series of racially motivated incidents at a Zachary home.

The lawsuit was filed by Carolyn Morrison-Howard and her family after multiple incidents dating back to last year, where several obscenities, sexual images and racial slurs were spray-painted at her Littlefield Avenue home.

Attorney Ryan Thompson is hosting a news conference discussing the lawsuit, which was preceded by the arrest of a 13-year-old.

"No family should be subjected to racial hatred, intimidation, or fear in the place where they should feel safest," Rebecca Perloff, President of the NAACP Baton Rouge Branch, said. "We will be present to stand with this family, support their pursuit of justice, and send a clear message that hate has no place in Zachary, Baton Rouge, or anywhere in our community."

At the news conference, Thompson said he considers the teen's actions stalking and terrorism, as the teen allegedly vandalized the woman's property several times over the course of months.

"For this type of imagery to still be used, to still be used to invoke fear, to send a message, cannot be tolerated," Thompson said.

He went on to share that the woman has not returned to the home since the incident out of fear.

"We all know that individuals high up in our federal and state government talk about 'hugging thugs,' about holding criminals accountable... that say that the government should not be raising children, that it's the parents' fault. If this is the type of stuff that is taught in someone's home, then we have to do something immediately, and the government has to step in."

Howard's son later shared his grievances about how the vandalism is being perceived.

"This is sad that in 2026 we got to deal with klansmen, the KKK," Howard's son said.

He also alleged that when officers walked into the juvenile's room, they found a Nazi flag hanging on the teen's wall.

"You can tell me a 13-year-old son can stay in your house and you not know what he got in his room. You need to go to a parenting class."

Howard's son went on to call out Gov. Jeff Landry and shared his disappointment in the local government's support regarding the incident.

"To Gov. Landry, this is your time to show that you're not with the 'hug a thug' policy that all the judges have. You're not going to 'hug a thug' then not let's not 'kiss a klansman '... we don't need that in the state of Louisiana."

Howard's son also alleged that law enforcement told him the teen came over to the woman's home wearing a klansman outfit while holding a BB gun.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant of the juvenile's residence following the alleged vandalism, where deputies discovered items seen in surveillance footage along with other materials consistent with the crime.