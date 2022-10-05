82°
Increased officer presence at Ponchatoula High School following threat made Tuesday evening

Wednesday, October 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - Classes are being held at Ponchatoula High School after officials ruled there was "no viable threat" to the safety of students following an online threat to the school. 

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the threat: 

Late yesterday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received calls regarding a social media threat to the safety of students at Ponchatoula High School.
Detectives and deputies have worked tirelessly throughout the night to investigate the threats, and at this time feel there is no viable threat to the safety of the students. However, in the best interest of students and faculty, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the day.

