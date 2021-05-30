In the capital region, Team Rubicon is ready to help victims of flood damage

BATON ROUGE - An army of military veterans and ordinary citizens from around Louisiana and other states have boots on the ground in Baton Rouge.

They are members of Team Rubicon.

"We're just doing what we can to serve communities and help them," Team Rubicon Incident Commander Adam Garner said.

His volunteers travel around the country and the world helping disaster victims.

"We leverage skills and experience that veterans have to continue their help and service in the community and help out homeowners through a disaster in their toughest day," Garner said.

Team Rubicon is spending a month in the capital region helping flood damage victims in need of home repairs.

"I'm very grateful. I was doing all of the work myself so without them, I wouldn't be able to get it done," homeowner Toni Brickley said.

Brickley lives in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge. Her home flooded and she has flood insurance but hasn't been able to find a contractor to work on her house.

"I've had people scheduled this week, no one showed. I have people scheduled to come next week. I'll just wait and see," Brickley said.