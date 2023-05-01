In Puerto Rico, La. soldiers cheer for LSU and help island rebuild

SAN JUAN, Puertro Rico - A Louisiana delegation is checking on state National Guard soldiers and assisting with local government operations in a quick trip to this battered island territory this week.

WBRZ is traveling with the group, which includes Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

A team of disaster recovery experts have been on the ground since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico about six weeks ago. Among the initial wave of assistance was a group of National Guard soldiers from across Louisiana.

"A lot of Puerto Rican citizens and national guardsmen got very emotional when we arrived," Captain Mathew Moore, a state guardsman, remembered in an interview with WBRZ Sunday night. "It was probably one of the most humbling experience I've had and warm welcomes I've ever seen when National Guardsmen arrive," he said.

Monday, Edwards will meet with Puerto Rican officials to go over the disaster assistance process.

San Jaun, Puerto Rico: some buildings have lights, but many do not @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/SOTjq1tLDN — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) October 29, 2017

WBRZ reporter Mark Armstrong observed Sunday night, power is sporadic and flying into San Juan was eerie, as many areas are still without power.

Despite the conditions and the hard work, Louisianans in Puerto Rico have a vibrant spirit. They chanted for the Tigers in a Twitter message as LSU counts down to kickoff against Alabama later this week.

Baton Rouge based National Guardsmen giving a "geaux tigers" shoutout in Puerto Rico. They've been here 30days & headed home soon @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/cZ2bJZPkFr — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) October 29, 2017

