In-person court returns in Livingston, St. Helena & Tangipahoa parishes next week

LIVINGSTON - The 21st Judicial District Court announced it will resume in-person court dates June 1.

The court, which handles cases in Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes, will begin taking in-person cases this upcoming Monday. Anyone who had a court date rescheduled because of the virus is advised to check the court's website for their new date.

Some court dates will continue via Zoom, including all juvenile court cases. Anyone who still has a virtual court date scheduled will receive a notification.

The court will have a check-in system for vehicles as they enter the parking lot.

Visitors must wear a mask and have their temperature taken at the door before entering the courthouse, and only those with cases on the docket will be allowed in.

The court partially reopened for people to pay fines and fees earlier this month.