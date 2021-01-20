In harmony with tradition, Trump reportedly leaves note for Biden in Oval Office

Donald J. Trump addresses the nation as President of the United States for the last time on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Several news outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump has left a note for his successor, Joe Biden, in the Oval Office.

This is in harmony with a tradition carried out by a sitting President to an incoming President amid a peaceful transition of power.

“The President left a note for President-elect Biden,” Judd Deere, Trump’s deputy press secretary, said.

Mr. Trump left the White House for the last time as president Wednesday (Jan. 20) morning for Florida and has said that he will not attend Biden's inauguration ceremony.