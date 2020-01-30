60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Impeachment Trial: Senators continue with second day of questions, Thursday

1 hour 44 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2020 Jan 30, 2020 January 30, 2020 11:57 AM January 30, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin Photo: ABC News

WASHINGTON - Senators return at noon (CST) Thursday for a second day of questions to House managers and the President's legal team in his impeachment trial as attempts by Democrats to rally votes for new witnesses appear to have come to a standstill. 

Click below to watch today's proceedings.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days