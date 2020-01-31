54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Impeachment Trial expected to end in acquittal, Friday

4 hours 58 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 12:34 PM January 31, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

WASHINGTON - Experts agree that President Trump is likely to be acquitted.

Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them to allow Senate testimony, but Lamar Alexander of Tennessee has said he will not support such a move.

Alexander said Democrats had proven the President acted inappropriately but maintained that his actions did not constitute an impeachable offense. The

President could now be cleared by the Senate as soon as Friday.

The Democrats want to call former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who reportedly said Mr. Trump had told him directly he was withholding US military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to investigate his rival, Joe Biden.

Watch the latest on the impeachment trial below or on WBRZ +. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days