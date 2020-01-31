Impeachment Trial expected to end in acquittal, Friday

Photo: ABC News

WASHINGTON - Experts agree that President Trump is likely to be acquitted.

Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them to allow Senate testimony, but Lamar Alexander of Tennessee has said he will not support such a move.

Alexander said Democrats had proven the President acted inappropriately but maintained that his actions did not constitute an impeachable offense. The

President could now be cleared by the Senate as soon as Friday.

The Democrats want to call former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who reportedly said Mr. Trump had told him directly he was withholding US military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to investigate his rival, Joe Biden.

