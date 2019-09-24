Latest Weather Blog
'Impeach' is No. 1 trending word on Merriam-Webster
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Users across the globe are looking up the word "impeach" following an announcement by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calling for a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Merriam-Webster says searches spiked 3,600 percent on Sept. 24. The publishing company defines the term in multiple ways, including "to charge with a crime or misdemeanor" and "to cast doubt on."
Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid.
"Although often thought of as remove from office, impeach has a precise legal meaning in cases such as this, in which the action describes as a step in removing an official from office, but does not refer to the removal itself," Webster explained.
The announcement for a formal impeachment inquiry comes just over a year before the next presidential election.
You'll never guess our top search right now.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 24, 2019
