Immigration enforcement executive orders have agencies in Baton Rouge adjusting to new policies
BATON ROUGE - Agencies across the country are working to modify their policies to comply with President Donald Trump's executive orders. The Catholic Charities Diocese of Baton Rouge, which assists immigrants, is adapting to the new regulations.
Stephanie Sterling, executive director of Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, states that they have been striving to keep up with the new policies and are planning to take whatever steps are necessary to accommodate them.
"It came suddenly, and now we are collaborating with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and our Catholic Charities U.S. network to address these changes," Sterling said.
She notes that they have been preparing for adjustments, but ensuring their clients remain compliant with federal policies is currently a challenge.
"Some of the actions were quickly handed down. We are continuing to assess what this means for the community and plan accordingly. That's why we are participating in as many calls and meetings as we can," Sterling said.
Sterling mentioned that they are figuring out how to implement the new orders while still providing the best service possible.
