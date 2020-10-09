73°
Images of Hurricane Delta's impact in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
Hurricane Delta, expected to make landfall on Louisiana's coast Friday evening, already brought heavy rains and winds to south Louisiana, Friday.
Images of the hurricane's impact on the area are below.
Viewers can submit additional images to be posted on this webpage by emailing WBRZ at news@wbrz.com
Flooding on Groom Road in Baker, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020
High water at Corporate Blvd. and Energy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020
Flooding in Bridlewood Subdivision in Central, Louisiana on Friday, October 9, 2020.
