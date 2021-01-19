If confirmed to HHS post, Dr. Rachel Levine will become first openly transgender federal official

Dr. Rachel Levine

President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris have nominated Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant Secretary for health at HHS, the transition announced.

Levine currently serves as secretary of health for Pennsylvania, and if confirmed, would become the first openly transgender federal official.

"Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond.

She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration's health efforts," Biden said of Levine in a statement.