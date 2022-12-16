39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ice skating is back at the River Center; buy tickets here

3 hours 39 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, December 16 2022 Dec 16, 2022 December 16, 2022 3:50 AM December 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kalista Mitrisin

BATON ROUGE - Ice Skating on the River is back at the Raising Cane's River Center. Starting today, the annual holiday tradition will run through January 3rd. 

The winter wonderland for all ages will have six sessions each day that run for seventy-five minutes. 

Trending News

Ticket links can be found on the River Center's website

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days